Dolly Parton “Wildflowers” mural unveiling

By Nick Ogelle and Cara Shirley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dolly Parton fans rejoiced as she took to the podium outside of the Ellis Theatre in between her first and second concert of the day.

This was an opportunity for many fans to see the singer song writer up close for the very first time.

The crowd of fans young and old, watched and counted down with the artist as they unveiled a new mural inspired by one of Dolly’s songs, “Wildflowers”.

The mural features a colorful display of wildflowers with the lyrics to Dolly’s Pardon’s famous song “Wildflowers” to the right of it.

It was a moment many fans in attendance won’t soon forget.

The painting is a part of Marty Stuart’s Congress of County Music in Philadelphia that will celebrate country music and the rich culture and heritage behind it.

It’s the first of a collection of floral paintings.

All inspired by country music and country artists.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.
Fire claims the life of 13-year-old
The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing is reset to an estimated $50,000.
Lottery ticket bought in Meridian pays off big
A wreck early Friday on Highway 16 in Leake County claimed the life of Zackery Holmes, 27, of...
Philadelphia man dies in Hwy. 16 crash
Hwy 39 southbound near EMEPA
18-wheeler mishap snarls morning southbound traffic on Hwy. 39 S

Latest News

Dolly Parton Wildflower mural
Concertgoers were lined up as early as 6 am, waiting for the gates to open at one this afternoon.
Dolly Parton in Philadelphia MS
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says