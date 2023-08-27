Dolly Parton “Wildflowers” mural unveiling

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dolly Parton fans rejoiced as she took to the podium outside of the Ellis Theatre in between her first and second concert of the day.

This was an opportunity for many fans to see the singer song writer up close for the very first time.

The crowd of fans young and old, watched and counted down with the artist as they unveiled a new mural inspired by one of Dolly’s songs, “Wildflowers”.

The mural features a colorful display of wildflowers with the lyrics to Dolly’s Pardon’s famous song “Wildflowers” to the right of it.

It was a moment many fans in attendance won’t soon forget.

The painting is a part of Marty Stuart’s Congress of County Music in Philadelphia that will celebrate country music and the rich culture and heritage behind it.

It’s the first of a collection of floral paintings.

All inspired by country music and country artists.

