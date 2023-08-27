FIRST ALERT: Relief on the way and Tropical Depression Ten is gaining strength

All eyes are on Tropical Depression Ten as it will make its way toward Florida’s Great Bend in the coming days.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are finding ways to stay cool as temperatures will continue to stay in the lower 100s across much of our area.

Scattered showers could cool some of us off, but we won’t see substantial rain until tomorrow afternoon.

With how dry and hot as it has been there is still an elevated fire threat across much of east Mississippi and western Alabama so please heed local burn bans.

We are also at a marginal risk of severe weather for our day today and tomorrow with the main threat being damaging winds up to 60 mph in some cases.

Either way today looks to be the last day of this major summer heat wave and we look to cool off into the 80s by Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Franklin is still gaining a lot of strength as it makes its way to the open waters of the Atlantic. Franklin looks like it is staying away from the continental US, but we could see this storm make its way toward the island of Bermuda.

All eyes are on Tropical Depression Ten as it will make its way toward Florida’s Great Bend in the coming days. This storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the early morning hours on Wednesday. Please keep a close eye on this storm as things can change very quickly when it comes to the Tropics so, please be cautious even though it doesn’t look as though it will impact Mississippi or Western Alabama.

We will continue to keep you updated as Ten looks to become Idalia.

