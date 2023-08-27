Frontline Responders: Virginia Carney Nelson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -]

Dr. Virginia Carney Nelson has been practicing OB/GYN for over 20 years in Meridian and owns the Nelson Center for Women in North Hills.

She also owns Lakeshore Country Store in Dalewood, and two businesses in downtown Meridian; Revive Wellness Spa and Serendipity Antique Vintage Market which will reopen in September. She says most of her businesses are designed with one goal in mind.

“My whole goal with the other businesses I have is basically to get people’s baseline health better so we’re not relying on pharmaceutical medications. We’re not relying on extra medications because there’s a lot of stuff we can do ourselves.”

Dr. Carney is very pro Meridian and pro community, and even started a social media sight dedicated to events in, and around the Queen City. She says Meridian has a lot more to offer than most people think.

“We don’t have to shop outside of this area for a lot of things. We have so many people that do unique things here. If you need a sign made, I have two signs out front. There’s a lot of people that do that kind of thing. There’s a lot of very creative people here. We have the college here. We have pretty much everything we need here. If shipping lines were stopped or we had a delay in that, we really could function in this community by ourselves.”

