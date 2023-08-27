Hazy skies caused by western Louisiana wildfires

By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are experiencing hazy conditions Sunday (Aug. 27), as smoke from wildfires in western Louisiana moves in.

A cold front coming down from northern Louisiana is blowing the smoke from fires in the northern and western parts of the state into southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, leading to hazy skies and a smoky smell.

Smoke forecast
Smoke forecast(WVUE)

The smoke could linger in the region through Tuesday, as the frontal boundary stalls out over southeastern Louisiana, leaving smoke in the upper atmosphere that can mix down to the surface, especially in the morning hours when winds are calmest.

There is a state-wide burn ban in effect and red flag warnings for much of central Louisiana and Mississippi, where dry conditions and low relative humidity have led to critical fire danger.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(WVUE)

To help prevent wildfires, adhere to the burn ban, be sure to properly dispose of cigarettes, refrain from parking in grassy areas, and make sure trailer chains are not dragging on the pavement causing sparks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing is reset to an estimated $50,000.
Lottery ticket bought in Meridian pays off big
Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man wanted after overnight shooting in Newton
A wreck early Friday on Highway 16 in Leake County claimed the life of Zackery Holmes, 27, of...
Philadelphia man dies in Hwy. 16 crash
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater

Latest News

Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
This storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the early...
Tropical Storm Idalia formed and has Florida in sight
This storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the early...
FIRST ALERT: Relief on the way and Tropical Storm Idalia has formed
Public Service Commission urging the public to conserve energy usage
Public Service Commission urging the public to conserve energy usage