KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Enoch Scott, III, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Scott, 48, also faces charges of kidnapping and motor vehicle theft, according to a news release late Saturday from Kemper County Sheriff James Moore. No further details were shared.

Enoch Scott, III (Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept.)

