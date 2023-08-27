Man wanted after overnight shooting in Newton

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police said a shooting overnight in the area of West Church Street injured a woman.

Richard Russell is being sought in connection to the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who has information about Russell is asked to contact the Newton Police Department or Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Newton Police said anyone caught hiding Russell will be charged accordingly.

Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.(Newton Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
A wreck early Friday on Highway 16 in Leake County claimed the life of Zackery Holmes, 27, of...
Philadelphia man dies in Hwy. 16 crash
The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing is reset to an estimated $50,000.
Lottery ticket bought in Meridian pays off big
Temperatures will stay in the low 100s with feel like temperatures anywhere from 105 to 115...
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues into Sunday as the Gulf of Mexico stirs
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Latest News

Man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County
The State Games of Mississippi announces their athletes of the year.
State Games of Mississippi announces athletes of the year
Wildflowers mural in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
“Wildflowers” mural unveiled in Philadelphia
Dolly Parton Wildflower mural