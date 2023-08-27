Man wanted after overnight shooting in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police said a shooting overnight in the area of West Church Street injured a woman.

Richard Russell is being sought in connection to the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who has information about Russell is asked to contact the Newton Police Department or Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Newton Police said anyone caught hiding Russell will be charged accordingly.

