Merrehope‘s annual meeting highlights restoration update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Restorations Foundation invited the public to the Merrehope open house and annual meeting to talk about the current restoration plan.

The Raise the Roof capital campaign and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History roof replacement grant and project were some of the main points that were shared.

We talked with Kim Waters about the event and what she wants to see happen.

“People don’t understand how much it costs to maintain and restore. Think about your own home and we are trying to get Merrehope back in the limelight and also save her,” said Waters.

Waters is thankful for all of the support Merrehope has been getting and is very excited for the year ahead.

Tickets for the Spirits of Merrehope event just opened today and will be on sale for $75.

