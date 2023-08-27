MSU student found dead on campus

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State student was found dead on campus on Sunday.

Mississippi State University Police Chief Kenneth Rogers received a report at 1:10 p.m. that a person was found unresponsive in a parked vehicle in an on-campus parking lot.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt pronounced the male occupant of the vehicle dead at the scene. The body was taken to Welch Funeral Home in Starkville.

MSU Police, Med-Stat Ambulance personnel, Coroner Hunt, and the Starkville Fire Department were on the scene investigating the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies extend to the family and friends of the victim,” Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said.

Chief Rogers said there was no danger to the rest of campus, and normal operations have resumed.

