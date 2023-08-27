Public Service Commission urging the public to conserve energy usage

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The record temperatures in Mississippi over the last month have the state’s Public Service Commission asking residents to save on power usage.

Commissioner Brent Bailey sent out a release Thursday informing Mississippians that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) issued an emergency warning.

He says the warning was caused by a combination of high temperatures across the Southeast and high energy use by residents.

“We’re seeing greater consumption across the electric grid, not just here in Mississippi, across the southeast, and even into the Midwest area,” said Commissioner Bailey.

He says Mississippi shares power with several states, and that by asking Mississippians to conserve energy, power can evenly be distributed by the MISO.

“We share resources across jurisdictions, but because of lack of resources in other parts of the U.S., we’re doing our part to contribute resource adequacy and reliability across the nation,” said Commissioner Bailey.

Some ways you can conserve electricity are by unplugging unnecessary appliances, grilling outdoors and not on an electric stove, and making sure you’re turning off the lights when you leave.

He says this isn’t just limited to residents, but everyone in the state.

“We’re asking residents and small businesses to do their part as well, every little bit saved, helps and accounts toward ensuring reliability and resource adequacy across the region,” said Commissioner Bailey.

Temperatures are expected to go down slightly next week, which is something that he says would be great for the system’s health.

“We certainly hope temperatures break here soon. And when they do, that’s going to provide a lot of relief across the system,” said Commissioner Bailey.

