Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.(TELEGRAM/WAGNER_SVODKI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
A wreck early Friday on Highway 16 in Leake County claimed the life of Zackery Holmes, 27, of...
Philadelphia man dies in Hwy. 16 crash
The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing is reset to an estimated $50,000.
Lottery ticket bought in Meridian pays off big
Temperatures will stay in the low 100s with feel like temperatures anywhere from 105 to 115...
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues into Sunday as the Gulf of Mexico stirs
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia during training exercise
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Sarah Lindgren, who is a park manager, was driving when she spotted a bear cub with a plastic...
WATCH: Bear cub rescued after its head gets stuck in plastic container
The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have...
VIDEO: Park manager rescues bear cub with plastic container stuck on its head