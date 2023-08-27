Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Secretary of State race

Shuwaski Young (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Shuwaski Young (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi Secretary of State, Shuwaski Young, announced Sunday his intent to withdraw from the race for health reasons.

Young posted about a recent medical issue on his campaign Facebook page.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule.  I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State,” said Young. “I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign.”

