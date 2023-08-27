State Games of Mississippi announces the athletes of the year

The State Games of Mississippi held their athlete of the year awards ceremony at the MCC development center Saturday.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi held their athlete of the year awards banquet at the Meridian Community College Development Center Saturday evening.

The three selected overall athletes of the year are:

Overall youth - Zauria Clark, track and field.

Overall male - Justin Strickler, sporting clays

Overall female - Sheryl West, cycling.

Each year, the commissioner of each sport that participates in State Games nominates one person from their respective sports for the athlete of the year award. Those nominees receive the award for their sport, and later on three athletes are selected to be the overall athletes of the year.

The three overall athlete of the year categories represent one youth member, one male and one female.

Clark, Strickler, and West, will represent State Games throughout the year and will be a part of next year’s opening ceremony.

