Tropical Storm Idalia formed and has Florida in sight

This storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the early...
This storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the early morning hours on Wednesday.
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -All eyes are on Tropical Storm Idalia as it will make its way toward Florida’s Great Bend in the coming days.

Currently, this storm is not moving much and has winds of 40 mph with a pressure of 996 mb.

It’s situated right off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to that area as well as western Cuba before it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

This storm is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall around the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Please keep a close eye on this storm as things can change very quickly when it comes to the Tropics so, please be cautious even though it doesn’t look as though it will impact Mississippi or Western Alabama.

We will continue to keep you updated as Idalia looks to eye up the Florida coast.

