3-vehicle wreck in Philadelphia claims a life

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.(KBTX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia, near Evergreen Avenue. It happened about 7:35 a.m.

A news release from Police Chief Eric Lyons said one of the cars rolled over and a woman was ejected. She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries.

A baby in the same car was in a child safety seat and received only minor injuries. Bystanders were able to get the child out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

The names of those involved were not immediately available, pending notification of next of kin.

