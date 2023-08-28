Brandy Todd

Brandy Lynn Todd, 44, of Meridian, MS went home to be with The Lord the morning of August 24, 2023 in the comfort of her own home. She fought a long and courageous battle before taking her rest.

Brandy was born in Meridian, MS on March 18, 1979 to Vernon & Debbie Todd. Brandy was a rebel. She always said what needed to be said and that was that. She enjoyed food, watching TV, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed music of almost any genre and loved to dance and sing too! She especially loved her grandbabies, who affectionately call her Mimi, dearly. She mourned the loss of her father deeply in 2017, but now, we know she is wrapped in his arms once again, and she is rejoicing.

She is survived by her daughters: Shiahlyn Brooke (Dakota) Edwards & Kirsten Amber-Marie (James) Glover; Devoted partner: Allan Walker; Brother: Dewayne (Kathy) Todd; Aunts: Joyce (Billy) Faucette & Judith (Mitchell) Todd; Grandchildren: Jayden, Ayla, & Kiara Glover; Bonus Daughter: Katilyn Walker; and Bonus Grandbaby: Elizabeth Ross. There are many more family members and friends this side of heaven who will miss her fiercely for a long time to come.

She is preceded in death by her Father: Vernon Todd; Mother: Debbie Todd; Grandmothers: Inez Todd & Elizabeth Jumper; Grandfathers: Debs Todd & Bobby Jumper; Uncles: Mitchell Todd, Bobby Todd, & William Leroy (WL) Todd; and Stepson: Blake Edwards.

Brandy’s arrangements have been made as follows: Visitation is from 10-11am at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home (Hwy 39 N) in Meridian, MS on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 followed by a Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Bob Null at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home from 11-11:30am. All who knew and loved Brandy are welcome to come and celebrate her home going to be with our Lord. She will be deeply loved and missed beyond measure until we see her again.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

John 3:16 NKJV

“Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; Let him return to the Lord, And He will have mercy on him; And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon. “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” says the Lord. “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.”

Isaiah 55:7-9 NKJV

