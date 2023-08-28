City of Meridian Arrest Report August 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JACAQRI R BOHANNON
|1994
|2012 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|GREGORY A GOSNELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DANNY E IRBY
|1964
|1626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:24 AM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:04 AM on August 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:38 PM on August 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 42ndAvenue.
At 10:43 AM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:00 PM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of North Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.