City of Meridian Arrest Report August 28, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS1974HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JACAQRI R BOHANNON19942012 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
GREGORY A GOSNELL1984HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DANNY E IRBY19641626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:24 AM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:04 AM on August 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:38 PM on August 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 42ndAvenue.
At 10:43 AM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:00 PM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of North Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater
Man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County
Shuwaski Young (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Secretary of State race
Frontline Responders
Frontline Responders: Virginia Carney Nelson

Latest News

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton
Man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County