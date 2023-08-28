City of Meridian Arrest Report August 28, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:24 AM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:04 AM on August 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:38 PM on August 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 42ndAvenue.

At 10:43 AM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:00 PM on August 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of North Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.