Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - In Neshoba County, the city of Philadelphia was bustling with Dolly Parton fans this weekend.

Parton did two shows at the Ellis Theater. Fans from all over the country like Virginia, California, and even Michigan visited the city to see the country music icon.

Economic Developer David Vowell talked with News 11 about the economic impact the concert had on the city.

“We were told by the resort that their hotels were at capacity on Saturday night. The night of the concert. I know from talking to some of our city hotels that at least three of them were at 100 percent capacity. The others were really in good shape. One thing that was mentioned during the concert was that the ticket sales were between 1.4 to 1.6 million. That’s gross sales, you know, we got to take a lot of our expenses out and everything. It’s going to be a good day for the Marty Stuart Congress and financially it’s a blessing,” said Vowell.

Vowell said the city is in the process of doing an economic impact study on the Dolly Parton concert.

News 11 will update you as soon as that information is available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater
Enoch Scott, III, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bond set for man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County
A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
3-vehicle wreck in Philadelphia claims a life
Shuwaski Young (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Secretary of State race

Latest News

2023 Primary Election voter turnout in Lauderdale County
Runoff Election reminders
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
Thomasville Public Library has moved into its new downtown location
Battle over Alabama medical cannabis licenses playing out in court