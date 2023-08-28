Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - In Neshoba County, the city of Philadelphia was bustling with Dolly Parton fans this weekend.

Parton did two shows at the Ellis Theater. Fans from all over the country like Virginia, California, and even Michigan visited the city to see the country music icon.

Economic Developer David Vowell talked with News 11 about the economic impact the concert had on the city.

“We were told by the resort that their hotels were at capacity on Saturday night. The night of the concert. I know from talking to some of our city hotels that at least three of them were at 100 percent capacity. The others were really in good shape. One thing that was mentioned during the concert was that the ticket sales were between 1.4 to 1.6 million. That’s gross sales, you know, we got to take a lot of our expenses out and everything. It’s going to be a good day for the Marty Stuart Congress and financially it’s a blessing,” said Vowell.

Vowell said the city is in the process of doing an economic impact study on the Dolly Parton concert.

News 11 will update you as soon as that information is available.

