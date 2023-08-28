Eldon Ray Little, 63, Passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Medical Center.

Eldon Little was a man with a big heart; he was a man of comedic soul, but most of all, he was a father—a father who spoke in character and laughter. Eldon cherished a good smile above many things in life, for he knew life itself was hard enough. Eldon, for many, was a safe place for smiles and soft-hearted wisdom. One of his most prized words of wisdom was to never grow up and enjoy the little things. Born in Burundi, Africa, with missionary parents, Eldon lived a life of adventure. Adventures he had no qualms about sharing, especially of the cat that caught him by the nose, brought him in real close like, and clawed him in the face. I think that was one of his favorites.

He is survived by his brother, Glenn Little. His two sons, Gerald Little and Kagen Little. His three stepdaughters, Regina Waguespack, Niki DeHart, and Tamera DeHart. Four nephews: Allen Little, Micheal Little, Justin Little, and Dusty Little. Three nieces: Jenny Little, Lacey Little, and Holly Little.

He is Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy T. Little and Uretha G. Little, and his brothers Gerald Little, Bruce Little, and Kerry Little.

The funeral service will be held at Webb and Stephens Funeral Home-Downtown, 2514 7th St, Meridian, MS 39301.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., and the service will start at 2.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Eldon Ray Little, please visit our flower store.

Webb & Stephens Downtown Location

(601) 693-6521

2514 7th St. Meridian, MS 39301

