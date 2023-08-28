Fatal crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 8:48 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 495 in Kemper County involving a pedestrian.

According to a statement released by MHP Sergeant Jameka Moore “A 2013 Nissan Altima driven by 42-year-old Andra Ellerby of Preston, MS, traveled south on Highway 495 when the vehicle collided with 81-year-old Cleanthus Easterling of Dekalb, MS, walking north on Highway 495. Easterling received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.”

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

