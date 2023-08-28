First Alert: Monday brings a low-end threat for severe weather

Remain weather aware(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are finally getting a break from the heat and the rain continues. Today’s storms leave the entire viewing area under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gust and heavy rain are the primary concern with a low potential for flash flooding areal wide. Be sure to pack rain gear and stay updated with Storm Team 11.

Highs are in the low 90s as temperatures return to near and below average throughout the rest of the week. However, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, and Choctaw county are still under a Heat Advisory until 8pm tonight. Feels-like temps could reach up to 105 degrees this afternoon, so continue to hydrate properly.

Update on the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to rapidly intensity as it enters the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida later this week. It could be our second major hurricane of the season, as we are still tracking major Hurricane Franklin which is turning in the Atlantic. Neither storm is expected to bring direct impacts to our area. Be sure to plan and prepare for the season. A new disturbance is moving off the coast of Africa with a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days.

