Lauderdale County has two races on the runoff ballot Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two candidates for Lauderdale County District 1 Supervisor will be on the ballot Tuesday, seeking the Republican nomination.

Justin “JJ” Anders and Chris Bullock placed 1st and 2nd, respectively, in a field of three GOP contenders in the primary three weeks ago, as they look to replace Jonathan Wells, who ran for another office. News 11 got some final thoughts from both candidates on why they think they’re the best fit for the District 1 position.

“One of the reasons I’m in this race is I love this community and care about the people,” said Bullock. ”I have a record of serving this community since I was 15 years old. I started when I was a cadet at the Meridian Police Department. I went on to help create the Ranger Department at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. I’m a former Chairman of the Republican Party of Lauderdale County and have experience in running and operating a business.”

“I want to bring my business eyes and a fresh look to the Board of Supervisors who are doing a great job,” said Anders. “I just want to take the football from Jonathan Wells and keep going forward. I feel like I bring a business mentality to this board. I’m not saying they don’t have it but just add another business mentality to that business board of Lauderdale County.”

The winner between Bullock and Anders will meet Democrat winner Tyrone Johnson in the November general election.

Two other Republican candidates also face off Tuesday to become the new coroner of Lauderdale County, after longtime coroner, Clayton Cobler, announced he would retire at the end of this year.

Stella McMahan led the field of GOP candidates in the Aug. 8 primary and faces Kenneth Graham, who edged out Kevin Smith for second place to qualify for the runoff. We got thoughts from both candidates.

“I’ve served this county and served this city and served this country for the last 30 years and continue to do so today,” said Graham. “I want people to look at my record of service, and secondly, I want them to look at my qualifications.”

“They wanted someone to come to their door and talk to them and tell them about themselves and why they’re doing what they’re doing,” said McMahan. “That’s what I’m doing what I’m doing. I love caring for these families, and I want to care for all of them in Lauderdale County.”

The winner of Tuesday’s run-off for coroner will move to the November general election to meet Democrat winner Rita Jack.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.