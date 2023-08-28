Funeral Services for Mary Jane Morgan Hearn Speed, 89, of Butler will be held Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at the chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Allen and Rev. Justin Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

Mary Speed passed away August 24, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She was born on September 15, 1933 in Marengo County to Burl Morgan, Sr. and Myrtle Lee Phillips Morgan. She was retired from Solomon Brothers as a seamstress.

She is survived by her son Randall Leroy Hearn and wife Jackie; daughter, Brenda Allen; daughter, Sue McPherson; sister, Rosa Lee Stafford; sister, Myrtle Rea Jordan; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and nine step-children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burl Morgan, Sr. and Myrtle Lee Phillips Morgan; husband, Willie Leroy Hearn; husband, Frank Speed; brothers, Pete Morgan, Charles Morgan, Earl Morgan, Burl Morgan, Jr., Roy Morgan; and sister, Vera Gray Morgan.

Pallbearers Brad Copeland, Kevin Hearn, Austin Hearn, Javin Allen, Josh McPherson, and Michael Gray.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

