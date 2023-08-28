Meridian Benchwarmers win Mississippi Heritage Baseball Association Championship

The Meridian Benchwarmers defeated Rojos de Mississippi, 16-1, to win the 2023 Mississippi Heritage Baseball Association Championship.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Benchwarmers crushed Rojos de Mississippi, 16-1, to win the 2023 Mississippi Heritage Baseball Association Championship at QV Sykes Park on Sunday.

RHP Derek Beach was a perfect 3-3 at the plate with a home run in the championship game, after pitching in the playoff elimination game a couple hours prior.

Team manager and pitcher, Justin Pritchett, pitched against the Rojos, only allowing one run.

The Rojos ended up forfeiting the game in the 6th inning, since there was no way they could catch up with just one inning left to play.

“Even though it’s men’s ball, it’s local ball, it means something,” said Pritchett after the game. “We come out here, we grind, we hit, we field. We throw during the week, we come in the weekends, we give it everything we’ve got,” he finished.

The semifinals round took place early Sunday afternoon. The Benchwarmers were the No.1 seed going into the tournament. They played the No. 4 seed Jackson Yard Goats, and defeated them 4-0 to move on to the championship game.

Beach pitched a full seven innings, shutting out the Yard Goats to add to his excellent performance on the day.

To learn more about the association and the Benchwarmers themselves, read the introductory story here.

The Meridian Benchwarmers defeated Rojos de Mississippi, 16-1, to win the 2023 Mississippi...
