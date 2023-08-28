Graveside services for Mrs. Casino Miller will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Toomsuba with Rev. Johnny Pierce officiating. Mrs. Miller, 49, of Meridian, who died Sunday, August 27, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

