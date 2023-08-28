Mrs. Casino Miller

Casino Miller
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Casino Miller will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Toomsuba with Rev. Johnny Pierce officiating. Mrs. Miller, 49, of Meridian, who died Sunday, August 27, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater
Man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County
A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
3-vehicle wreck in Philadelphia claims a life
Shuwaski Young (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Secretary of State race

Latest News

Mrs. Bonnie J. Hannah
Cleanthus Easterling
Eldon Ray Little
Brandy Todd