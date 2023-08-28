Runoff Election reminders

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office wants to remind voters of the Runoff Election happening on Tuesday, August 29.

The voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. - to 7 p.m.

Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson encourages the public to come out, vote, and let their voice be heard.

“In a runoff, which is legally called a second primary. Many people tend to just forget about it, so this is so important. I don’t care if it’s the Governor, Congress, judges. We’ve got two important races with corner and Supervisor, District One, and these four candidates are expecting their cheerleaders to come back and vote for them and we want to have a good turnout. So, look at your calendar, make sure you’re going to be in town,” said Johnson.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office also wants to remind voters who can participate in Tuesday’s runoff election.

If you voted Republican on August 8, you are eligible to vote on Tuesday.

If you did not vote on August 8, you are eligible to vote tomorrow.

The only voter who is not eligible to vote is if you voted Democrat on August 8, as this is considered the same Republican runoff election, and cross-over voting is not allowed.

