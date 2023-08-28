Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

OK, it is the opening week of college football. We were teased last Saturday with a few scattered games across the country. From our neck of the woods, Jackson State represented our state with a thrashing of South Carolina State in Atlanta. Other winners were Notre Dame and USC, along with Vanderbilt of the SEC. The Commodores slipped past Hawaii to open the season. Beginning this Thursday, the college grid season will be in full throttle. In our state, Belhaven and Millsaps will have their Riverside Rumble on while Mississippi College heads to Keiser College and Delta State visits Rolla College. Then on Saturday, Ole Miss, MSU, USM and Mississippi Valley will open their seasons at home. The Rebels host Mercer while the Bulldogs welcome SE Louisiana. USM entertains Alcorn State while Valley welcomes Central College. Nationally, Florida and Missouri will open on Thursday while the remainder of the SEC except for LSU will play their openers on Saturday. LSU will visit Florida State on Sunday night to begin their 2023 season. The Mississippi JUCOs will open on Thursday, September 7. The featured game that night will have Gulf Coast hosting Northwest in Perkinston. Northwest is ranked third nationally in the NJCAA Division 1 preseason football poll, followed by No. 6 Jones and No. 8 East Mississippi. Gulf Coast and Hinds also received votes in the poll. East Mississippi will welcome Jones the second week of the season on September 14.

Southern Miss will open the season this Saturday night in Hattiesburg as they host Alcorn State at 6 p.m. at the Rock. Third-year Golden Eagle head coach and Amory native Will Hall announced that redshirt sophomore quarterback Billy Wiles, a Clemson transfer, will start at quarterback to open the season. Wiles, an Ashburn, Va. native, is the fourth consecutive signal caller to open a Golden Eagles season. Wiles will have the do-it-all offensive threat in Frank Gore Jr. to help ease the load. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 7-5 season and a bowl win in 2022. Alcorn is coached by Mount Olive native Fred McNair, and the Braves are coming off a disappointing 5-6 season in 2022 but are picked second in the SWAC Western Division according to the 2023 pre-season polls. The Braves will depend on Columbia native Jarveon Howard to lead the ground game against the pesky Golden Eagle defense. Howard was a first team preseason All-SWAC choice.

Dominant is the best way to describe Jackson State’s performance against South Carolina State this past Saturday night. The T.C. Taylor era of Tiger football began with quarterback Jason Brown firing three touchdown passes to lead JSU past South Carolina State, 37-7, in the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff. Taylor is a McComb native who played quarterback and wide receiver at Jackson State (1998-2001). Brown, who is a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, passed for 361 yards hitting 26-of-33 passes with no turnovers while running back Irv Mulligan ran for 109 yards to lead the fast-paced offense. The Tigers hit the road visiting Miami this Sunday at 2 p.m. to open SWAC play against Florida A&M.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced that the State Football Championships will be played at Ole Miss on November 30-December 2. The 1A and 5A games will be on November 30 at 3:30 and 7 p.m., respectively. The 2A and 6A games will be on December 1 at 3:30 and 7 p.m., respectively, while the Saturday games on December 2 will feature 4A, 3A and 7A with times beginning at noon, 3:30 and 7 p.m., respectively. The Mississippi Association of Coaches have also made some minor changes as the Mississippi All-Stars will host Alabama on Saturday, December 16, at Southern Miss while the annual Bernard Blackwell North-South game will be moved up a week to Saturday, December 9, to be played in Gulfport. Dale has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973. Listen to Dale and Marshall Wood on the Brouhaha Sports Show each Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. This week’s guest is former high school football coach and Mississippi legend Bobby Hall. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube and listen to archived shows.

