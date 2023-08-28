Thomasville Public Library has moved into its new downtown location

Thomasville Public Library has moved into its new downtown location.
Thomasville Public Library has moved into its new downtown location.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WTOK) - In Clarke County, Alabama, the city of Thomasville has a new addition to its historic downtown area.

The Thomasville Career Readiness Center, Public Library, and Museum has recently opened its new two-story building.

Library Director Nichole Stinson tells News 11 that the project was almost four million dollars.

Stinson said the dream of the new library started in the early 2000′s but the work on the building started in 2020 so it’s great to see the building finally complete.

“Downstairs is everything that is lively. It’s our children’s wing, it’s our new release, it’s the career readiness center, it’s everything that needs to make noise in the library. Then upstairs we have an adult reading room that actually looks like you are just transformed into an old, old-school library. It is just such a remarkable feat that we were able to get this done that I definitely think it’s worth seeing,” said Stinson.

Stinson also said the library plans to offer some soft skill training classes as well.

The Career Readiness Center has a full-time Career Coach, Chris Trull, to help patrons with their job search and build their resumes. If you would like to get in contact with Trull, his email address is tpltech@bellsouth.net.

If you would like more information about the library, you are encouraged to call 334-636-5343.

