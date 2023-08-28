Union Country Day returns to Union Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Union Country Day is back in Union Mississippi.

Union Country Day honors the history and success of the city’s past generations.

The event was a three-day affair, with the last day hosting a 5k run, live entertainment, political speakers, food, shopping, a car show, and a kids’ zone.

Flora Bailey, from the “A Little Bit of This and That Booth”, spoke with News 11 about what Union Day means to her.

I’m actually from Union, born and raised, been here all my life. It’s great. I mean, it’s been something that we’ve done since I was a kid, so I actually enjoyed. I remember being the size of some of these little ones running around here coming up here, doing the same thing. So, it’s just good to see that It’s just revolving. I hope that everything turns out well. I hope we sell a lot of things. I hope everybody does. I hope everybody gets rid of a lot of merchandise and just the experience of meeting different people. For me, I have enjoyed seeing a lot of the different vendors meeting different people. I’ve seen a lot of classmates today that I haven’t seen in years, so that’s been a plus. Just the experience.”, said Bailey.

Union Country Day returns with its new motto, a new beginning for an old tradition.

Not only featuring Flora Bailey’s “A Little Bit of This and That Booth”, but a little bit of this and that for everyone.

