WEB EXTRA: More Dolly Parton and the unveiling of “Wildflowers” mural

Watch the entire mural unveiling ceremony here
Dolly Parton sings "Wildflowers" with Marty Stuart
Dolly Parton sings "Wildflowers" with Marty Stuart(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley and Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - On Saturday, August 26th, Dolly Parton performed at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, MS, for Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music. Between her two performances, Dolly came out to see the unveiling of the first of several murals to be painted in downtown Philadelphia. This mural was inspired by a song written by Dolly named “Wildflowers.”

News 11 was there and caught the entire ceremony for you!

The complete unveiling of the "Wildflower" mural with Dolly Parton

