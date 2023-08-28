Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman they say attempted to stab her neighbor during an altercation.

On August 19, deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence on Hamlet Road.

When deputies arrived, they were informed by the victim that her neighbor, Lorrie Meriwether, approached her while she was sitting on the front porch.

According to deputy reports, Meriwether began yelling at the victim while she held a butter knife in her hand.

She also made stabbing motions toward the victim.

The victim then advised the deputies that Meriwether ‘stuck her’ in the arm with the butter knife.

When deputies confronted Meriwether, she admitted to poking the victim in the arm with the butter knife and calling her names.

Meriwether was taken into custody and is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

