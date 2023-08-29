Choctaw Central football team prepares for annual “battle of the nations” rivalry game

31 years of history is in the making going into Friday’s “battle of the nations” rivalry game at Choctaw Central High School.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Choctaw Central Warriors are hosting a 1A team from Cherokee, NC in their annual rivalry showdown.

Each year, the teams go back and forth visiting Cherokee, NC and Philadelphia, MS.

Warriors head coach, Edward Routh, has been a part of the rivalry game for the past 21 years.

“Our kids love it, our communities love it. It’s tribe on tribe. It’s just a really good time,” Routh said.

Routh says this will be the largest crowd the team will draw all year. Both tribal communities make every effort to travel the 479 mi. between the high schools.

The only times in the past 31 years the teams did not make the lengthy trip was during Hurricane Katrina, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game serves as more than just a competitive matchup, but as a way for the tribes to rejoice in community and fellowship.

“The tribe really goes all out. When we go up there, their tribe goes all out for us,” Routh continued. “This rivalry brings out the best- all rivalries bring out the best in competition.”

