City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ASHLEY N CLARK
|1989
|107 71ST PL APT 144 MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
|KEONIA GALE
|1994
|3933 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|CHRISTOPHER L NICHOLS
|1982
|148 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:13 AM on August 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
