Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Andrea Davis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

1. Andrea Monique Laphand Davis Age 57

2. Justice Court Judge Place 1

3. Democrat

4. I am running for the office of Justice Court Judge Place 1 because Clarke County is my home and have been for over 50 years. I raised my children here and now I have grandchildren that are a part of this community. We need just and moral government officials. I am highly qualified for this office. The position that I am presently employed in requires that I read, understand, analyze and apply data. You can not do what you want to do. The decisions and application of law requires an individual that has the ability to think, write, and handle judicial authority. I am that individual.

5. 30 plus years in management and administration. Presently the Director of Resources for the largest Psychiatric hospital in East Mississippi/West Alabama along with the co-owner and general manager of Cozette’s Restaurant.

I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University

6. I hope to maintain a high level of civility and to continue to make sure our community remains a safe place to live by application and maintenance of crime prevention and justice activities that explicitly include the community in the processes and set the enhancement of community quality of life as a goal.

7. Safety and transparency in governance is a big concern/issue facing Clarke County. We need public officials that are willing to be fair and transparent doing what is right regardless of a persons, race, creed, color, ethnicity or economic status. The leadership should be a reflection of the needs and values of the community that they “serve!”

8. I am a proven leader. I have successfully managed businesses and organizations throughout my professional career by engaging in honest and open communication. I am a goal-oriented leader, able to communicate effectively on various levels. When my son broke the law, I contacted the local judge and law officers and informed them, “You don’t have to look for my son, I will be bringing him in as soon as my plane land.” I didn’t ask for any special concessions or favors. Accountability is the key!!

I believe in accountability with no respect of person or position. One of my greatest evaluations that I received from my director that I will forever be proud of is receiving the award for Personal Integrity and it stated: You are a proven leader and your team trust and respect you. So, it is not what I think of myself but the trust of the people that I have been responsible for.

Elect Andrea Monique Laphand Davis for Justice Court Judge Place 1

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.