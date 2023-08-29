Hurricane Idalia is now a Cat. 2 Hurricane

A view of Idalia from Tuesday afternoon
A view of Idalia from Tuesday afternoon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Idalia is now a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale. It’s expected to continue strengthening as it moves over the very warm Gulf of Mexico waters, so it is forecast to make a landfall as a Major Cat. 3 hurricane on early Wednesday morning across the Big Bend of Florida.

Hurricane warnings are in place across the Big Bend, and if Idalia moves inland across the Apalachee Bay, this will be the first time in history that a hurricane has actually moved onshore in the bay according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

Idalia’s rain bands have been impacting parts of the Florida Peninsula throughout the day...prompting tornado warnings at times. As Idalia moves inland, some areas across the Big Bend could get storm surge over 12 feet, destructive winds, and flooding rains that could get over 10 inches.

As Idalia moves NE, it’ll bring impacts across much of the Southeastern U.S., and this includes rainfall amounts ranging from 6-10 inches. So, flash flooding will be a concern from Georgia to the Carolinas.

