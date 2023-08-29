Mississippi polls are open for runoff elections

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi voters head back to the polls Tuesday to resolve a handful of races from the Aug. 8 primaries in which no candidate reached the voting majority needed to advance to November’s general election. Several local counties have some hopeful and some incumbent politicians watching the polls for the second time this month.

In Lauderdale County, two run-off elections are happening. One between Stella McMahan and Kenneth Graham, each hoping to win the Republican vote for Coroner.

Also, in Lauderdale County, the Republican seat for Supervisor of District One is in a runoff between Justin “JJ” Anders and Christ Bullock.

In Clarke County, the Democratic race for Justice Court Judge: Place 1 is in a runoff between Bryan McLaughlin and Andrea Monique Laphand Davis.

In Newton County, two candidates will face off for the Republican Supervisor: District 3 seat; John Everett and Terry Vance.

Several Republican races are in the runoff in Neshoba County. Patrick Burt faces off against John Lilley for Constable: Place 1. Grant Myers will go against Delana Waddell for the Circuit Clerk position. Shelby Beason and Mike Snow are vying for the Supervisor: District 1 spot. Christopher Gardener is taking on Kinsey Snow for Supervisor: District 3. And finally, Gordon Adkins and Kevin Wilcher are hoping to win the Supervisor: District 4 spot.

Remember, you can only vote in the Republican run-off if you voted Republican in the August 8th primary. If you voted Democrat on August 8th, you can only vote Democrat during a run-off election. If you did not vote at all, you can vote in the run-off election.

