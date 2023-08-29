New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events

The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District is emphasizing changes made for fans attending football games at Ray Stadium and other school athletic events.

Some highlights are that only clear bags may be brought to games, no tailgating on campus due to ongoing construction and the home section will be moved to the press box side for football games.

Read more about the guidelines below:

