New justice court building in Wayne County

New justice court building opens in Wayne County
New justice court building opens in Wayne County
By Trey Howard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than 30 years, a new justice court building is opening in Wayne County.

The new building sits about 30 yards away from the old one.

With over 7,000 square feet, the facility is nearly five times as big as the previous court.

Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman said he is grateful for the additional space.

“Our prosecutor is the one that headed it,” said Chapman.” He gave the idea and brought it up. We all bought into it, so that’s where we are now. We’re just thankful that things are as well as they are. We have a beautiful facility. We’re just thankful.”

The new facility will be open to the public on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Kemper County
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
Remain weather aware
First Alert: Monday brings a low-end threat for severe weather

Latest News

Tickets to attend are $75.00. Raffle tickets for the genuine Gucci bag are $25.00 each.
Power of the Purse set for Sept. 21, 6 p.m., at the MSU Riley Center
Tickets to attend Power of the Purse are $75.
United Way's Power of the Purse will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Russell residents without water
Russell residents without running water
For information about taking the course, contact Becky Ball at 808-722-6799 or email...
Biblical Citizenship Course starting Sept. 11 at Trinity Presbyterian Church
Frontline Responders
Frontline Responders: Virginia Carney Nelson