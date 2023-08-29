New justice court building in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than 30 years, a new justice court building is opening in Wayne County.

The new building sits about 30 yards away from the old one.

With over 7,000 square feet, the facility is nearly five times as big as the previous court.

Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman said he is grateful for the additional space.

“Our prosecutor is the one that headed it,” said Chapman.” He gave the idea and brought it up. We all bought into it, so that’s where we are now. We’re just thankful that things are as well as they are. We have a beautiful facility. We’re just thankful.”

The new facility will be open to the public on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m.

