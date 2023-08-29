A pleasant day awaits

Cloudy but comfortable
Cloudy but comfortable(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Patchy fog is on the roadways this morning, so use caution and turn on your low beams if you are running into patchy fog. No rain to worry about just yet, but hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day.

Cloudy skies stick around helping keep highs temperatures below the average in the upper 80s this afternoon. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy if you are dodging those rain showers. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
3-vehicle wreck in Philadelphia claims a life
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Kemper County
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Remain weather aware
First Alert: Monday brings a low-end threat for severe weather
Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia brings no impacts to our area
Update on the Tropics: Idalia has reached hurricane status
Idalia is strengthening
Tracking the Tropics
Who's excited?!?
A welcomed change
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 28th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 28th, 2023