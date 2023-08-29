Russell residents without running water

By Anna Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Approximately 50 people live on Betts Radcliff road and have always lived without the necessity of clean running water due to rural water lines being costly to run through that area.

“I’ve been out here about 53 years, and we’ve been using well water since we’ve been out here and the water gets muddy sometimes. It’s dirty and then you have to pull the pump out and have it cleaned out,” says resident Peter Boggan. “Clean water would be a lifesaver.”

These residents do share shallow wells, but have issues with the wells drying up and their water quality being very low.

“The water that we have stains your clothes and if it’s staining your clothes and staining your toilets, then it’s staining your body,” said another resident, Lorenzo Tyler.

Betts Radcliff road has beautiful land with rolling hills and has been home to many families for generations. They desperately need clean water, but those hills are part of the problem.

“Back when they put rural water in 50 to 60 years ago, they used two inch pipe and four inch pipe and today with the volume of people in Lauderdale county they need more pressure to make it up those inclines,” said District 2 Supervisor, Wayman Newell. “I’d also like to mention there are some health issues up that road, some serious health issues, and we need running water.”

District 2 Supervisor, Wayman Newell has been working urgently for over two years to try to get the 1-million dollar funding it will take to solve this problem.

He’s tried to get water to residents by applying for the American Recovery Act, which provides federal funding for rural water areas. Newell, Russell Utilities, Engineering Plus, and East Central Planning and Development are working together to re-apply for this funding.

The applications for the federal grant have to be turned in by August 28th and the money will be awarded sometime in late October.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
3-vehicle wreck in Philadelphia claims a life
Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton
Dolly performed for an audience inside Ellis Theater as crowds outside got to watch on the...
Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater
Enoch Scott, III, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bond set for man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Kemper County

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Vandalism and new allegations tied to welfare scandal are latest developments in Governor’s race
Who's excited?!?
A welcomed change
Battle over Alabama medical cannabis licenses playing out in court
2023 Primary Election voter turnout in Lauderdale County
Runoff Election reminders