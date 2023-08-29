Russell residents without running water

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Approximately 50 people live on Betts Radcliff road and have always lived without the necessity of clean running water due to rural water lines being costly to run through that area.

“I’ve been out here about 53 years, and we’ve been using well water since we’ve been out here and the water gets muddy sometimes. It’s dirty and then you have to pull the pump out and have it cleaned out,” says resident Peter Boggan. “Clean water would be a lifesaver.”

These residents do share shallow wells, but have issues with the wells drying up and their water quality being very low.

“The water that we have stains your clothes and if it’s staining your clothes and staining your toilets, then it’s staining your body,” said another resident, Lorenzo Tyler.

Betts Radcliff road has beautiful land with rolling hills and has been home to many families for generations. They desperately need clean water, but those hills are part of the problem.

“Back when they put rural water in 50 to 60 years ago, they used two inch pipe and four inch pipe and today with the volume of people in Lauderdale county they need more pressure to make it up those inclines,” said District 2 Supervisor, Wayman Newell. “I’d also like to mention there are some health issues up that road, some serious health issues, and we need running water.”

District 2 Supervisor, Wayman Newell has been working urgently for over two years to try to get the 1-million dollar funding it will take to solve this problem.

He’s tried to get water to residents by applying for the American Recovery Act, which provides federal funding for rural water areas. Newell, Russell Utilities, Engineering Plus, and East Central Planning and Development are working together to re-apply for this funding.

The applications for the federal grant have to be turned in by August 28th and the money will be awarded sometime in late October.

