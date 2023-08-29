Simple assault charge against Pearl daycare worker is dismissed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assault charge against a Pearl daycare worker is now being dismissed.

In May, we told you about Reneatha Gibbs being arrested and charged with hitting a three-year-old.

The alleged incident happened while Gibbs was working at A Fresh Start and Time to Learn Childcare Center.

Gibbs’ charge is being dismissed without prejudice, meaning she could face this charge again if new evidence comes to light. However, as of right now, there’s a lack of court-admissible evidence to take this case to trial.

It all dates back to April 25. That’s when Gibbs was accused of hitting the toddler.

On May 1, the mother of the 3-year-old filed charges against Gibbs. Then, the very next day, May 2, Gibbs was arrested by the Pearl Police Department.

WLBT spoke to Jessica Willis after Gibbs was arrested. She accuses Gibbs of whipping and leaving bruises on her daughter Madison. The mother said the alleged incident left her three-year-old traumatized.

”It has to stop, especially when a child cannot speak for themselves clearly,” Willis said during the May interview. “It’s not fair to them, and it’s not fair to Madison. That is my only baby.”

The following week, on May 9, the 61-year-old went on a leave of absence from the daycare.

Now, more than three months later, Rankin County prosecutors said due to there not being enough evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Gibbs committed the alleged crime, the simple assault charge is being dismissed without prejudice.

“We did all that we could (CAC forensic interview with the child was not successful due I think to the age of the child, Pearl PD interviewed several people who were unable to provide first hand testimony, lack of video evidence, etc..) to gather admissible evidence but ultimately fell short of what was needed to prosecute criminally” said Trey Spillman, Rankin County Prosecutor.

“I’m glad that the charges are cleared and that she’s back at work,” said Kenneth Johnson, co-owner of the daycare.

Along with prosecutors, the Pearl Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center investigated this alleged incident.

