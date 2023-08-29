Temporary water outage closes Meridian VA Clinic

The Sonny Montgomery VA Clinic in Meridian is temporarily closed due to a water line break.
The Sonny Montgomery VA Clinic in Meridian is temporarily closed due to a water line break.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sonny Montgomery VA Clinic in Meridian is temporarily closed due to a water line break that’s impacting its ability to provide care.

All scheduled appointments for Tuesday, Aug. 19 have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Veterans who were affected will be contacted by clinic staff to reschedule once water service is restored.

Any Veteran who has a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VA at 601-362-4471.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Kemper County
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Remain weather aware
First Alert: Monday brings a low-end threat for severe weather

Latest News

No impacts to the U.S
Update on the Tropics: TD Eleven formed Tuesday morning
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Supporters cheer on their candidate of choice at the polls Tuesday
Mississippi polls are open for runoff elections