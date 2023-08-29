Temporary water outage closes Meridian VA Clinic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sonny Montgomery VA Clinic in Meridian is temporarily closed due to a water line break that’s impacting its ability to provide care.

All scheduled appointments for Tuesday, Aug. 19 have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Veterans who were affected will be contacted by clinic staff to reschedule once water service is restored.

Any Veteran who has a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VA at 601-362-4471.

