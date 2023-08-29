Tracking the Tropics

Idalia is strengthening
Idalia is strengthening
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Idalia is expected to reach major hurricane status before making a landfall across the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday morning. Some coastal areas could get up to a foot of storm surge, and rainfall estimates of 5-10 inches are possible not just in Florida...but along the SE Coast from GA to the Carolinas. So, impacts will be felt well away from the core or (eye) of the storm. Idalia will move into the Atlantic by the end of the week, and it’ll be another storm that Bermuda will have to monitor closely.

Currently, Bermuda is under tropical alerts due to Major Hurricane Franklin. The core of it will stay west of Bermuda, but wind, waves, and possible rain bands will bring impacts to the islands of Bermuda by Midweek.

