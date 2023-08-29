Traffic delays at Hwy. 39 North/N. Hills Street to continue

A delayed light on Hwy. 39 at N. Hills Street snarled morning traffic.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Road work on Highway 39 caused traffic to back-up and stall Tuesday morning for commuters, and it will continue for a while.

The City of Meridian said the delayed traffic light at Hwy. 39 and North Hills Street will continue until the project is complete. Drivers may want to seek an alternate route to avoid long waits, especially during peak travel hours.

The delayed light is tied to construction on Hwy. 39 North by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and City of Meridian Traffic Control and Maintenance.

