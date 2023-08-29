Update on the Tropics: Idalia has reached hurricane status

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Idalia is now the third hurricane of the season so far. Idalia has moved into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen even more as the storms approaches the Florida coastline. It is expected to make landfall as a major category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.

Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds will bring many destructive impacts not only to the area along the coastline of Florida, but also to many area as the storm moves further inland. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect as well as. Storm surge could range between 8-12 ft between the Chassahowitzka and Aucilla River.

