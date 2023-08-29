Update on the Tropics: TD Eleven formed Tuesday morning

No impacts to the U.S
No impacts to the U.S(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Eleven could likely claim the 9th name off the 2023 hurricane season list. Tropical storm formation is possible over the next 24 hours. If named what we know now as TD Eleven will be TS Jose. It is expected to be short-lived and with only minimum strengthen. This storm poses no threat to our area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Kemper County
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Remain weather aware
First Alert: Monday brings a low-end threat for severe weather
Richard Russell is being sought in connection to a shooting in Newton.
Man still wanted in weekend shooting in Newton

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 29th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 29th, 2023
Cloudy but comfortable
A pleasant day awaits
Hurricane Idalia brings no impacts to our area
Update on the Tropics: Idalia has reached hurricane status
Idalia is strengthening
Tracking the Tropics