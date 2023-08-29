Update on the Tropics: TD Eleven formed Tuesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Eleven could likely claim the 9th name off the 2023 hurricane season list. Tropical storm formation is possible over the next 24 hours. If named what we know now as TD Eleven will be TS Jose. It is expected to be short-lived and with only minimum strengthen. This storm poses no threat to our area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.