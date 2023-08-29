A welcomed change

Who's excited?!?
Who's excited?!?(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After 6 consecutive days of actual highs at or over 100 degrees (8/22 - 8/27), several records broken for heat, and a dry spell in Meridian since Mid August... FINALLY, things are changing. Many of you are probably welcoming highs in the low 90s, and it looks like that’ll be the trend most of this week. However, some areas may stay in the upper 80s for Tuesday depending on how much sunshine squeezes through the clouds, how much rain you get, and the timing.

This pattern switch is courtesy of that infamous “heat dome” sliding back West...allowing an upper-level trough of low pressure to dip over our region. This is affiliated with cooler temps, and it’ll also help increase our rain chances along with a stalled boundary nearby. So, an umbrella is needed Tuesday due to PM showers & storms.

It dries out a bit for Midweek, but another upper-disturbance could lead to more rain chances by Friday into the start of the weekend. It looks like the heat dome could try to sneak back towards us Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

Idalia is expected to reach major hurricane status before making a landfall across the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday morning. Some areas could get up to a foot of storm surge, and rainfall estimates of 5-10 inches are possible not just in Florida...but along the SE Coast from GA to the Carolinas. So, impacts will be felt well away from the core or (eye) of the storm. Idalia will move into the Atlantic by the end of the week, and it’ll be another storm that Bermuda will have to monitor closely.

Currently, Bermuda is under tropical alerts due to Major Hurricane Franklin. The core of it will stay west of Bermuda, but wind, waves, and possible rain bands will bring impacts to the islands of Bermuda by Midweek.

