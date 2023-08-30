Alabama man charged with rape, theft in Kemper County

Eddie Poe
Eddie Poe(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Eddie Poe was extradited from Alabama Wednesday to face charges filed for offenses committed in Kemper County Aug. 20.

Poe, 33, of Duncanville, Ala., has been charged with rape/assault with intent to ravish and motor vehicle theft.

Poe’s total bond was set at $150,000.

