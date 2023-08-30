Alabama man charged with rape, theft in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Eddie Poe was extradited from Alabama Wednesday to face charges filed for offenses committed in Kemper County Aug. 20.

Poe, 33, of Duncanville, Ala., has been charged with rape/assault with intent to ravish and motor vehicle theft.

Poe’s total bond was set at $150,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.