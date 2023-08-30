Anders awaits official certification, eyes November race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Justin “JJ” Anders was the big apparent winner in the Republican race for Lauderdale County District 1 Supervisor.

Anders swept all five boxes in the district, garnering 64 percent of the vote while his opponent, Chris Bullock, received 36 percent.

Anders, who is in the political arena for the first time, thanked his supporters and says if elected in November, he plans to bring his business approach to the board.

“Chris called me last night and was very nice,” said Anders. “He ran a great campaign and should keep his head up. He told me he was going to support me in November and get people to vote for all Republicans. We have to just get through November and the work begins in January. I’m looking forward to getting back out in the middle of September and hitting on some more doors and asking people to come back out and vote in November.”

Anders will move to the November general election and meet Democrat winner Tyrone Johnson.

