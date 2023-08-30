Anders takes Unofficial Win in District One Race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Justin “JJ” Anders took an unofficial but overwhelming victory over Chris Bullock Tuesday night in the race for Republican District 1 Supervisor in Lauderdale County.

Anders swept all five boxes in the district, claiming 1406 votes (64%) while Bullock received 832 votes (36%). He will move to the November general election and meet Democrat winner Tyrone Johnson.

