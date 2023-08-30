Another nice and less humid day for Thursday

Enjoy it because showers return Friday
Enjoy it because showers return Friday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Last week, we were baking in triple-digit heat along with very humid conditions. Thankfully, drier air has settled into our area on a north wind, so we’re now enjoying less humid conditions. This pleasant pattern will remain in place for Thursday, so make some outdoor plans. Highs will stay in the low 90s, and it won’t be as breezy as it was on Wednesday.

By Friday, an upper-level disturbance will bring back rain chances. Scattered to numerous showers & storms are possible on Friday, with scattered showers & storms Saturday, then more hit and miss showers by Sunday. Highs during that time will range between the upper 80s to low 90s.

By Labor Day, the upper disturbance will move west of our area. This will allow for dry conditions for the holiday, and highs will remain in the seasonable low 90s. From there, it looks like a drier pattern returns for most of next week. It may also heat up a bit as well.

